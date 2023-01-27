The Wimmera Mail-Times

Paul Bird: a decade as Diocese Bishop

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
January 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bishop Paul Bird had led the diocese for 10 years. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A decade after leading a community through tumultuous times, the Catholic Diocese of Ballarat's leader is looking down the barrel of retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.