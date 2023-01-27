The Wimmera Mail-Times

Winner has a vital message

January 27 2023
The unfortunate alacrity with which a small number of "pale, stale males" chose to condemn body image advocate Taryn Brumfitt's selection as the 2023 Australian of the Year has only drawn more attention to the importance of her message.

