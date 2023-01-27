Winner has a vital message

The unfortunate alacrity with which a small number of "pale, stale males" chose to condemn body image advocate Taryn Brumfitt's selection as the 2023 Australian of the Year has only drawn more attention to the importance of her message.
Ms Brumfitt, an internationally recognised figure after posting a unique set of "before and after" pictures on social media a decade ago, wants people to feel comfortable in their own skins, regardless of what shape or size they may be.
Her before picture displayed a toned body builder's physique.
The after photo showed a curvier and softer body that had been reshaped by age and giving birth to three children.
Her message was simple. "Be loyal to your body, love your body. It's the only one you've got".
Ms Brumfitt went on to create two documentaries and write four books advocating body image acceptance.
The fact that one of her documentaries, Embrace, has been seen by millions in 190 countries is proof of how her insights have resonated with others.
While, to some, the messages espoused on The Body Image Movement website may seem trite they couldn't be more wrong.
People are bombarded by imagery telling them the key to happiness is the perfection of the flawed instrument their consciousnesses inhabit. This is not a trivial issue.
Ms Brumfitt's fellow Australian of the Year award recipients are all equally deserving of the acknowledgement they received.
Senior Australian of the Year Tom Calma was recognised for his dedication to human rights and the Voice.
The Race Discrimination Commissioner from 2004 to 2009, and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner from 2004 to 2010, Dr Calma has long been at the forefront of the debate over social equity and Indigenous recognition.
He was the co-author of a seminal report on the Voice presented to the federal government in 2021.
It would be remiss not to recognise the good works of the Young Australian of the Year, Socceroo and "Barefoot to Boots" founder Awer Mabil and of Australia's Local Hero, Amar Singh.
Mr Singh's Turbans 4 Australia charity has been widely recognised for the work it has done during the bushfires, COVID and the recent floods.
Well done and thank you all for your efforts. You have made Australia proud.
