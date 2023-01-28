Grosser girls going back to school again

The fact that I completely forgot to write this column is a sign that school is back on!
In readiness, I returned from the beach one day before the rest of the family so I could pay some bills and put milk in the fridge, then organise myself for a reappearance in my workplace.
I'm much more excited about going to school as the Chaplain than my sixteen-year-old is about turning up as a Year 11 student on Tuesday.
She was in Primary School a minute ago, so I'm not sure where all that time went.
How can my baby possibly be entering her final two years of Secondary College, completing her VCE?!
Somehow that seems like much more of a shock to me than the news that my eighteen-year-old is off to university in three weeks' time.
Bun Bun the middle one is so ready.
Of course, she will miss me terribly once she gets there, but she certainly doesn't know that yet.
Just like the sand from the beach, she is ready to wash me right out of her hair.
With my eldest daughter already in Melbourne, I think Bun Bun's move is easier for her parents and herself, because our family has done it all before.
She's going to the same student residence her big sister lived in for two years and even knows friends who will share her address.
We feel sure she will be safe and happy, surrounded by care.
My 20-year-olds' search for a rental home with three of her fellow student besties, during the toughest market in years, is proving slightly challenging.
She has become quite the expert at rental applications - all online these days of course, and a house inspection is an everyday occurrence for her now.
Watching from a distance is difficult because her learning curve is steep.
Negotiation skills in relation to fellow housemates about which homes should be applied for, with reference to bench space and built- in wardrobes, has swiftly moved on to the point where the latest application was made for a home in a house set to be demolished in twelve months' time.
You go girl!
This new year certainly looks as though it will hold many adventures for the Grosser girls again.
