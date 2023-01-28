A second person has lost her life on Victorian roads following a crash in Halls Gap this weekend.
It's understood a woman was driving south along Mount Zero Road on Saturday when her vehicle struck a tree just before 4.30pm.
The woman, who is yet to be identified, sadly died at the scene.
A boy, who was also travelling in the car, sustained non life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
It was the second fatality on Victoria roads for the day, after a two vehicles collided head-on while travelling along O'Shea Road, Berwick, at about 10.15am.
The female driver of one vehicle was declared deceased at the scene, while the four occupants in the second vehicle - the male driver, female passenger, a male child and a baby boy - were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Thirty people have lost their lives on Victoria roads to date this year, compared to 20 people a year ago.
