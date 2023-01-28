The Wimmera Mail-Times

Woman dies in Halls Gap crash, child airlifted to Melbourne

Updated January 29 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:32am
A woman lost her life following a crash in Halls Gap this weekend. File picture

A second person has lost her life on Victorian roads following a crash in Halls Gap this weekend.

