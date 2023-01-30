Retired footballers and netballers will dust off their boots next month for fundraising games to help people re-engage with their communities after COVID-19.
The fourth annual over 40s football and netball games at Ararat's Alexandra Oval on March 25 are being organised by Grampians Community Health and the 'Our Community, Our Families' Committee.
While players will be reliving their glory days, they will also be raising funds for a good cause.
Grampians Community Health chief executive Greg Little said funds raised through sponsorship and attendance would be dedicated to activities supporting people who are struggling to re-engage with their communities after the pandemic.
"This lack of engagement has been identified as impacting the mental health of a wide section of our local community," Mr Little said.
"We hope a lot of people come out to watch the games which are always a lot of fun but also have a serious side to highlight local issues and raise money to support local people."
Last year more than $11,000 was raised to establish a carer's group for parents and grandparents supporting young family members impacted by addiction.
The games were cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 but in previous years funds have gone towards workplace mental health sessions for men and Active Bystander training, enabling men to identify and challenge violence against women.
Organising committee member Mark Dohnt said the games were a lot of fun for players and spectators.
"Most have a lot of fun and we don't take it too seriously," he said.
"A lot were handy footballers in their day and they keep reasonably fit but it's wise to do some training before-hand."
The committee has locked in sponsorship but it still seeking players.
"It's not so bad with netball but we need at least 44 players for the football game so that's always a challenge," Mr Dohnt said.
A practice match between Ararat Football Club and Ballarat Swans will be played before the over-40s game.
"We hope to get a lot of people there on the day. All the money raised will go to Grampians Community Health and they use it to help people in need."
Major sponsors for the games are Grampians Insurance and Stawell Goldmines, with support from AB Concreting, AME Systems, Western Quarries, East Grampians Health Service, Stawell Toyota, Elders Ararat, ISJ Building, Bendigo Bank and GJ Gardner Ararat.
Anyone interested in playing can contact Mr Dohnt on bullyfish21@yahoo.com.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.