Round 13 of the Horsham Cricket Association A grade competition commenced on Saturday as Bullants took on the Jung Tigers at Horsham City Oval.
The Bullants won the toss and batted, but Jung made early inroads.
David Puls bowled Shane Oakley for 7, before Justin and Matthew Combe combined for 40 runs for the fall of the second wicket.
Two wickets fell in quick succession as Tyler Puls ripped through the Bullants top order.
Justin Combe was caught for 54, then Garrett Liston was removed the next ball. Jung had the Bullants 3/59.
The Bullants middle order went to work.
Matthew Combe was dismissed for a well compiled 54, but keeper-batter Troy Dumesny kept the pressure on the Tigers attack.
Dumesny and Tony Caccaviello added 75 runs for the fifth wicket before Caccaviello and Tobey Anson fell in quick succession.
Kent Hair scored a rapid fire 67 (off 56 balls) as he combined with Dumesny for a 78-run partnership.
Hair remained unbeaten, as the Bullants finished with 9/361 off their 75 overs.
Dumensy was the top scorer for the Bullants with 77 (off 84 balls), whilst Caccaviello finished with 66.
For the Tigers, Tyler Puls was the pick of the bowlers with 3/63 of his 18 overs. 6 bowlers chipped in a wicket each.
In the other fixture, Homers took on Rup/Minyip at the Sunnyside Recreation Reserve.
Homers won the toss and batted as they looked to lay a solid platform.
The Homers openers saw off the new ball, as it took 45 minutes for Rup/Minyip to find a breakthrough.
Mark Mbofana was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Baxta Hendy for 14.
Logan Miller strode to the crease at number three and joined Paddy Mills.
Between the two, they combined for a 93-run partnership. Mills was caught and bowled by Daniel Schaper for 64.
Luke Deutscher looked to capitalize on the strong start by the top order, but the Rup/Minyip bowling attack warmed into their work.
Deutscher was made to work hard for his 15 runs, before Schaper claimed his second scalp.
Miller was dismissed just short of his half century as he was caught on the crease off the bowling of Braydon Ison for 48.
Homers were 4/155.
The Rup/Minyip bowlers were able to take wickets at regular intervals.
Ison's second wicket was that of Homers Captain Adam Atwood for 10 as Rup/Minyip attempted to make light work of the middle order.
Jason Kannar had other ideas. As the Homers tail offered little resistance, Kannar made an unbeaten 41 as Homers were bowled out in the 71st over for 226.
Mills top scored for Homers with a patient 64 (off 126 deliveries). Whilst Miller made 41.
Lachlan Weidemann was the pick of the bowlers with 2/36 off 17 overs. Hendy, Ison and Schaper also took 2 wickets.
Rup/Minyip had to see off one over at the end of the day.
Lachlan Weidemann played out a maiden over off the bowling of Baxter Perry as they made it to stumps unscathed.
