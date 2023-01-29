The Wimmera Mail-Times

Back to school means the return of 40kmh school speed zones

Updated January 30 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 10:30am
School speed zones will be operational from Monday morning. File picture

With schools starting back across the Wimmera this week, drivers have been reminded to slow down, obey 40kmh school speed zones and be on the lookout for children on their way to school.

