Back to school boon or blues?

Ah, the first day of school.
Not many institutions rival the impact the first day back to school has on the community.
From the children to the parents and guardians, from workplaces to recreation facilities - the ripple effect of packed lunches, school uniforms and hyper-emotional learners is felt almost everywhere.
As a student, I was always excited for the first day of school. Living 25 minutes out of town, I saw few friends during the summer holidays. It was mostly spent watching cricket, baling hay and growing.
That first day was an opportunity to catch up, see how everyone changed after six weeks, and check out the new kids.
As a teacher, it was totally different. We started about a week before the students, inundated with meetings, planning sessions and a new curriculum.
Seeing students flow through the door was a refreshing change. I was excited to see familiar faces mixed with the wide-open eyes of a new student.
"New year, new me" was an adage everyone abided by, but that was about it.
I wouldn't do the "Don't smile until Easter" advice that old teachers would preach.
A lot of starting school, whether you were a student or a teacher, was breaking the ineffective habits that developed during the school holidays.
I'm sure you remember them - maintaining regular sleeping patterns, eating at specific times, and wearing a uniform.
The return to school also changes habits within the community.
The main street is quiet until 3pm, then flooded with loud teens.
School speed zones are active again - motorists must slow down from 60km/h to 40km/h - whether there are children present or not - from 8am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 4pm every weekday except for public and school holidays.
By the time we get used to it all, it's Easter.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
