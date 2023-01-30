Before his diagnosis, all Rob Murdoch could wonder was what was "wrong" with him.
Struggling to focus, and find answers, his mind went into some dark places.
But now, with a new mindset, diagnosis and a passion for mental health, Mr Murdoch is hoping to not only raise funds and awareness, but help others as well.
"I just wasn't sure what was going on," Mr Murdoch said said.
"I woke up one morning and didn't know where I was, so I knew I had to get help."
There was a helping hand getting him to that help, someone who felt just as passionately about mental health.
Read more:
"I was working in Donald at the time and this farmer was a big advocate for mental health," he said.
He's a tough farming-type of guy, but he said 'if you think something's wrong, it probably is', so I went to the doctor."
After many appointments with doctors, psychologists and more, Mr Murdoch was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) four years ago.
From there, he had to learn how to "cope and live" with his answers.
It's been a bit of a journey and a constant battle.- Rob Murdoch
"But it's definitely changed my whole life.
"For me and my family, it's been helpful to understand, because before that everyone is getting frustrated not knowing what's happening.
"But now I know I have ADHD, it's been about discovery and learning how to manage myself."
Now living in Bendigo, Mr Murdoch discovered running was a good coping strategy.
"I found it really helped slow down my mind and allowed me to think clearly," he said.
"So that's why I decided to run to raise money for mental health."
Mr Murdoch found running the Goldfields Track soothing and decided that would be the best route for his Black Dog Institute fundraiser.
The organisation supports crucial mental health research and support services that help Australians impacted by mental illness and suicide.
On January 26, he braved the heat in the morning to run 26km from Sandhurst Reservoir all the way to the top of Mount Alexander.
He said once he got to the top, he couldn't contain his emotions.
"I was really overwhelmed," he said.
"I was proud of what I'd achieved and how far I'd come."
Mr Murdoch has raised $1614 for the cause so far and will continue to do so.
But it wasn't all about the money.
"If talking about my journey can help someone else, then I've done my job," he said.
"It's important for people, but men in particular, to know it's okay to reach out to someone if you need help.
"I know the guilt and shame that comes with mental health, and there's nothing worst than feeling that way.
"And getting help won't fix everything, but it's a good start."
You can still donate to Mr Murdoch's fundraiser online here.
And if you or someone you know needs support, contact:
If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.