The South East Field Days is a premier two-day agricultural event held annually in March at a purpose-built facility in the township of Lucindale, South Australia.
More than 500 exhibitors will showcase the latest in agricultural products, services and equipment, and Lucindale will be ready to showcase one of the state's most successful events again in 2023.
Only a pandemic has been able to stop the Lucindale Field Days since its inception.
Competitions include the SA Yard Assoc State Championships, and the scrap metal Art Comp attracts crowds.
Entertainment spans all ages, and food and locally sourced wines are available from start to finish.
Explore agriculture equipment and displays. Meet up for a delicious lunch at one of our many available food courts.
The general interest pavilions are full of all things interesting - craft, clothing, wine tasting, bedding, make-up and speciality food.
This year will launch the Ag Tech centre, where you will see the latest in technology and innovations specific to the agriculture industry., with experts on-hand to chat to,
Returning is Burrungule Park Laser Tag, Circus Elements, Addicted to Mud and the Old MacDonald's Traveling Farm.
New to 2023 is Randy's Junk Yard Show, an exciting and thrilling motorbike stunt display.
Guest Gourmet chef Matthew Evans is a food writer, farmer, television broadcaster and chef.
Based in Southern Tasmania, Matthew lives and works on Fat Pig Farm, a mixed holding where he tends a garden, makes cider, fattens the namesake pigs and tries to entice milk from two dairy cows.
He advocates for open, fair, accountable food and farming systems and has pushed for honest labelling to enjoy sustainable seafood.
Australian country music rising star, Angela Easson, is a vibrant, up-and-coming singer/songwriter.
Blitzing Australia's modern country scene with her hard-earned reputation for mixing infectious melodies with her intensely personal lyrics, and will be performing at the Field Days this year.
And if it's the excitement you're after, this freestyle entertainment show is an all-weather, action-packed motorcycle and bicycle trials stunt show delivered with a comical twist.
Up to three action-packed shows per day will keep patrons - young and old - entertained and watch the team from Can Am demonstrate the latest in AV technologies in this purpose-built mud field pit.
Young and old enjoy Old Macdonald's Travelling Farms from South Australia, who bring a variety of baby farm animals to you, including lambs, chickens, rabbits, goats and lots more.
A fun and interactive animal experience for young children with food available to feed.
The South Australia Yard Dog Association has a long affiliation with the South East Field Days and is a main attraction for farmers.
The first Yard Dog trial held in South Australia was at Lucindale over 40 years ago.
The South East Field Days has hosted numerous South Australia Yard Dog Championships.
Trialling starts on Thursday and continues through Friday and Saturday at Kelpie Korner.
There is always plenty of seating and shaded areas for observing the dogs and handlers work through their courses.
The expansive Field Day site was used extensively as an operations centre during the fire and is credited with being a significant factor in helping save the township of Lucindale.
