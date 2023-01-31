The Wimmera Mail-Times

Two-day agricultural drawcard returns to Lucindale in March

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first Yard Dog trial to be held in South Australia was at Lucindale over 40 years ago. Picture supplied SE Field Days

The South East Field Days is a premier two-day agricultural event held annually in March at a purpose-built facility in the township of Lucindale, South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.