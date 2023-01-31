The Wimmera's economy could receive a boost as soon as next year thanks to a resolution by Horsham counsellors.
At its meeting on Monday night, the Horsham Rural City Council agreed to seek expressions of interest from extended daycare providers to care for up to 93 children at its Kalkee Road Children's and Community Hub.
Currently, Emerge Early Learning Services runs its kindergarten at the council facility.
However, the organisation secured $2 million in Victorian government funding to relocate to the Horsham Primary School's Rasmussen Road campus by 2024.
SPORT:
The funding will provide a two-room modular kindergarten, operational by 2024.
Mayor Robyn Guilline noted that moving Emerge to a state government site would allow the Kalkee Road Hub to revert to its original design as a long day care facility.
Councillor Penny Flynn said a recent report on Wimmera's childcare highlighted that three children compete for each place.
"If we want to people in the workforce we need to attract professions," Cr Flynn said.
"The report also says the waiting list has not decreased in the past 12 months. I know this is not going to fix the problem, but it will go towards improving it."
Councillor Les Power noted the need for more care was hindering the recruitment of police officers to the region.
"The first thing that comes up is, 'We've tried to find some childcare, but there's no childcare available;. This should attract more people to the area," he said.
While the council is not out of pocket for Emerge Early Learning Services' move to Rasmussen Road, it will invest an undisclosed amount into a traffic management plan.
The Horsham Rural City Council extended the chief executive Sunil Bhalla's contract until April 2027.
Councillors confirmed Mr Bhalla's four-year extension on Monday night.
Mr Bhalla joined the council in April 2018, having held leadership roles at the City of Maribyrnong and Surf Coast Shire.
"I am honoured and grateful for the opportunity to continue in this position," Mr Bhalla said.
"The Horsham municipality is a very special place that has its natural environment and communities at its heart.
"It's a privilege to lead a passionate and talented group of people, and I look forward to being able to continue to grow and develop our organisation's capacity and to collectively provide even greater outcomes for our community."
Under Mr Bhalla, the council secured more than $15 million in state and federal government funding, including the Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange's roof installation, Riverfront Activation project and Nature Play Park, sporting facility upgrades at Quantong and Dudley Cornell Park and the Horsham silo art project.
Councillors unanimously endorsed the council's Disability Access and Inclusion Plan to 2026.
Councillor David Bowe said the plan should help 'break down barriers'.
"Follow changing attitudes and reduced stereotypes... increasing accessibility of infrastructure and making events more accessible is an essential requirement," he said.
Council will engage with the community to grant the Horsham Rural City Band a licence for the exclusive use of an area of Jubilee Hall for 15 years plus two five-year options.
This proposed 25-year contract differs from the Horsham Pipe Band's three-year contract plus two three-year options in line with the local government act.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.