Horsham council to create 93 more childcare places by 2024

Updated January 31 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 12:00pm
Horsham Rural City Council agreed to seek expressions of interest from extended daycare providers to care for up to 93 children at its Kalkee Road Children's and Community Hub.

The Wimmera's economy could receive a boost as soon as next year thanks to a resolution by Horsham counsellors.

