Round 13 of the Wimmera Playing Area Division 1 Pennant threw up some surprises last Saturday.
Sunnyside 1 made inroads on the top two as they defeated Dimboola 1 14 points to 2 (72-68) at the Horsham Sunnyside Bowling Club.
Rink one was a nail biter with Sunnyside victorious 23 shots to 22. The home side won the second rink 25 shots to 18 before Dimboola won a rink of their own 24 shots to 28.
Elsewhere ladder leaders Horsham City 1 fell to Nhill 1 16 points to 0 (71-52) at the Nhill Bowling Club. .
Nhill burst out of the blocks with a 30 to 16 shot victory in the first rink.
The second was a lot closer, as Nhill held on to a 23 to 21 shot victory. Before a 18 to 15 victory in the third and final rink.
Horsham Golf 1 consolidated their spot in the top four with a 16 points to 0 (79-57) win over Kaniva 1 at the Horsham Golf Bowls Club.
Horsham Golf started the first rink strongly against the bottom placed Kaniva with a 29 to 17 shot win.
in the remaining two rinks Kaniva put up a fight. Kaniva were defeated 22 shots to 17 in rink two before another spirited showing in the third, ultimately going down 28 to 23.
In the final matchup of round 13, sixth placed Coughlin Park 1 accounted for seventh Goroke/Edenhope 1 16 to 0 (107-53) at Coughlin Park Bowls Club.
Coughlin Park exploded in the first rink as they racked up a 36 to 17 point victory.
In the second, Coughlin Park were victorious 37 to 14. Goroke/Edenhope clawed their way back but fell 34 to 22 in the third and final rink.
In round 14 (the final round of the regular season), Horsham City 1 host Kaniva 1. Dimboola are at home to Coughlin Park 1, Horsham Golf 1 play Sunnyside 1 in a match with finals permutations.
In the final match of the round Goroke/Edenhope 1 face Nhill 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.