The Wimmera Mail-Times

Sunnyside and Horsham City defeated | Wimmera Playing Area Pennant Division 1

By Lucas Holmes
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:22am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunnyside 1 is vying for a top two finish after defeating Dimbola 1 14-2 on Saturday. Picture by Ben Fraser

Round 13 of the Wimmera Playing Area Division 1 Pennant threw up some surprises last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.