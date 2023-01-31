Horsham's Shaun Bruce has walked away with bragging rights over fellow local basketballer Mitch Creek after the Sydney Kings defeated the South East Melbourne Phoenix 111-106 on Sunday night.
Playing in front of 13,273 people at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the Kings outscored the Phoenix by five points in the first half and were able to maintain the same margin on the final buzzer.
Starting the game, Creek played a game-high 38 minutes for the Phoenix in the loss, where he tallied 29 points, two assists and nine rebounds.
For the Kings, Bruce played 13 minutes and collected five points, three assists and one rebound. Derrick Walton Jr top scored for the Kings with 22 points.
Cairns' loss to Adelaide on Monday night means that Bruce and the Kings will finish the season on top of the ladder and will face the winner of the Sudden Death Play-In Game.
Whilst the Phoenix are clinging onto the final spot in the Play-In Tournament, a change that was made prior to the commencement of this season.
Meanwhile, with one regular season round remaining the NBL announced the finalists for this season's Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Creek joins three-time winner Bryce Cotton and Xavier Cooks as the finalists; he averaged 23.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists during the season.
