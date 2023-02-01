The community is mourning the loss of an iconic Wimmera figure after John Latus passed away.
Mr Latus died peacefully on January 23, 2023, aged 81 years.
He is the dearly loved husband of Pat, a father and father-in-law of Timothy, Matt and Connie, and Katie and Paddy. He is also the treasured Pa to Jonty, Bessie, Maddie, Bridie and Sophie.
For generations, Mr Latus was the face of his family business, Latus Jewellers.
The shop started by Francis in 1949; in the 1970s the shop was taken over by John and Pat, and their son Matt joined in 1988.
Matt said he learned many valuable lessons working with his father for the best part of 30 years.
"Dad taught me how to work well," he said proudly.
"He gave me a really good upbringing. He was a good, but stern businessman. He taught me how to respect everyone and treat everyone the same. Hopefully I've got some of those traits from him."
From sporting clubs to not-for-profit organisations, Mr Latus was an avid supporter of community events, often supporting them through sponsorship or raffle prizes. "Dad was very supportive of like, people coming for sponsorship. He'd never say no," Matt said.
"He supported any event that came to him - be it football, netball, hockey, shows, old times dances."
Matt said his dad had a real passion for St Michael's, Harrow-Balmoral and Noradjuha/Quantong football clubs.
"Until the end, he was still going down and just sitting in the car to watch the footy," Matt recalled.
An keen sportsman himself, Mr Latus played cricket for Colts and football for St Michael's, representing the league in both sports. "He was a very good cricketer, won a best and fairest for St Mick's, but his main passion was flying,' Matt noted.
"He owned his own plane - a Cessna 172 - that he would fly almost every day. He went on a lot of trips in it. He adored it. His biggest passion was flying and his family."
His love for flying spurred on his other passion - travelling. "He was forever travelling," Matt said with a laugh. "Every time he would go missing in the store we'd find him at Hello World."
Sport, flying and travel aside, Matt said his dad's love for his mum was boundless.
"They worked together for 40 or 50 years," he said. "They had their trying times as you would imagine working together every day. They would argue, but then cuddle afterwards. They had a good relationship. He loved her."
A Requiem Mass will be offered for the Repose of the Soul of John Latus at St Michael & John's Catholic Church, on Wednesday, February 1, from 2.30pm.
The service will be followed by a private cremation.
The service may also be viewed online at www.youtube.com/@smjchurchhorsham/streams.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.