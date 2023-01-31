The Horsham HRC launches its new season at the Racing Centre on Wednesday afternoon with an eight race card of action from 1:39 pm.
It's free entry through West Side and the weather bureau has promised a pleasant afternoon has so head to the track for a catch-up.
Lunch and afternoon tea is available in the West Side Bistro from 11.30pm with Jen's Canteen open from Noon with her great range of hot and cold, food and drink options.
If you can't make it to the track Wednesday, you can follow all the action live and free on your device @ TrotsVision, national racing radio and Sky. Our readers can also access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au.
Race five is the fast class race on the program and 'though only seven starters promises to be a super contest with all boasting legitimate claims to a victory.
HRV form analyst Rob Auber sees the race as follows: " Race Overview" - OVER THE ODDS (1) was a huge run last start at Stawell fter working overtime and battling on strongly. He's fast beginner and can give a big sight here. ALADDIN (7) is a very smart pacer that strips fitter and is sure to be making his presence felt. HES A COOL MACH (2) is never far away and has claims whilst JILLIBY SELWOOD (5) strips fitter and so expect further improvement. SEA LOVER (3) is always in the mix of chances and can't be left out.
Selections: OVER THE ODDS (1) ALADDIN (7) HES A COOL MACH (2) JILLIBY SELWOOD (5) Ratings: 1/ 7/ 2/ 5/ 3/4/6"
Tasmanian teenager Ryan Backhouse recently made the move across Bass Straight to the Wimmera to work for local trainer Aaron Dunn and landed a winner at just his third drive in new territory.
Backhouse piloted the Dunn owned and trained gelding at Stawell on Australia Day and impressed with a heady performance. Drawn gate seven, the Taswegian was content to ease his charge out of the early action, then bided his time through the early and mid-race sectionals before easing three wide with 1000m to go.
Eyethink quicky worked forward to claim the lead from the overcooked front runners at the 400 then led them a merry dance over the final stages, cruising home by 15 metres in a rate of 1:59. for the 2180m journey.
The promising 4-year-old gelding has notched up three wins from just five starts due to firstly a suspensory ligament injury, followed by a fractured pastern.
Winners are grinners and Backhouse has retained the drive at Horsham today. "I don't know if I will be able to ever get back on now," laughed Dunn.
They're off @ Horsham (D) Wednesday February 1; Mt Gambier (N) Tuesday 7th; Stawell (D) Wednesday 8th; Charlton (D) Wednesday 15th; Hamilton (D) Thursday 16th; Mt Gambier (N) Tuesday 21st & Horsham Pacing Cup Day, Sunday February 26th.
Best bet: R8 No.3 Eyethink $4 each way
Value bet: R2 No.1 Surfsup Tiger Pie $3 each way
Flexi bet: Box quinella R5 Nos. 1,4,5,7 spend $6
