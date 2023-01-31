HRV form analyst Rob Auber sees the race as follows: " Race Overview" - OVER THE ODDS (1) was a huge run last start at Stawell fter working overtime and battling on strongly. He's fast beginner and can give a big sight here. ALADDIN (7) is a very smart pacer that strips fitter and is sure to be making his presence felt. HES A COOL MACH (2) is never far away and has claims whilst JILLIBY SELWOOD (5) strips fitter and so expect further improvement. SEA LOVER (3) is always in the mix of chances and can't be left out.