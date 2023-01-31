The Wimmera Mail-Times

Catch-up with new season at Horsham Harness Racing club

By Anthony Logan
Updated February 1 2023 - 8:23am, first published January 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Trophy presentation at Stawell Trots on Australia Day after Keayang Kamakazi's victory in the Laidlaw Family Pace for Terang trainer Marg Lee - Sandy Laidlaw, driver Lochie Cook & Stawell HRC President Geoff Sanderson. Picture by Claire Weston Photography

The Horsham HRC launches its new season at the Racing Centre on Wednesday afternoon with an eight race card of action from 1:39 pm.

