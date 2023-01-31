Real-life challenges facing women in the Wimmera in "being rural" and finding work equity will be the focus of a panel discussion in Horsham on International Women's Day.
The event, at the city's Federation University campus on March 1, titled "Embracing Equity", will look at how work patterns, including part-time and flexibility, emerge in rural settings and opportunities to help with workforce participation, diversity and culture in the country,
Speakers are set to include Dr Cathy Tischler. from the Future Regions Research Centre at the Horsham Hub of Federation University, Dr Niki Vincent. Commissioner for Gender Equality in the Public Sector, Onella Cooray, Program Associate, Champions of Change Coalition. and Ashlea Edwards, See What You Can Be Equality Advocate.
Other News
Federation University's Future Regions Research Centre has received funding for research into the challenges of living rurally and being able to find work in public service roles in the Grampians region.
"The research that our team is doing locally explores how 'being rural' can sometimes make it harder to reach equality in our workplaces," Dr Cathy Tischler said.
"There are different challenges for both employers and employees as a result of living in a rural area.
"While our Government has a strong commitment to equality it is important that we understand these differences.
"This will help everyone to support local efforts by workplaces, as well as seeing where expectations of employers and employees may need to shift, and highlight gaps in structures and systems that are needed for rural people to be able to work."
Organisers and supporters of the event include Horsham East Rotary Club, Women's Health Grampians, Federation University, Horsham Rural City Council and local media.
Rotary representative Robyn Lardner said it was the eighth time the event had been held in Horsham.
"Each year the event has a different format and focus. This year's speakers' panel will discuss the real-life challenges women of all ages are facing, which impact society broadly," she said.
"International Women's Day is a chance to continue to reflect on the continued fight for gender equality and the work that still needs to be done to ensure equality for all women."
Tickets, costing $10, can be bought from https://events.humanitix.com/international-women-s-day-panel
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.