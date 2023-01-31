The Wimmera Mail-Times
Our Business

Women 'being rural' and finding work equity in spotlight at International Women's Day event in Horsham

Updated January 31 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
The challenges of women finding work equity in rural areas will be discussed on International Women's Day at Horsham event. Picture by Shutterstock.

Real-life challenges facing women in the Wimmera in "being rural" and finding work equity will be the focus of a panel discussion in Horsham on International Women's Day.

Local News

