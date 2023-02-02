The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham could have 41 more days of heat by 2050 as winter 'fades away' : My Climate App

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
February 3 2023 - 4:00am
Horsham could have 41 more hot days by 2050 as winter 'fades away'

Horsham could face 41 more days of 30 degree plus temperatures by 2050 as winter 'fades away' if climate warming continues at its current pace, according to data from the "My Climate" mobile app.

