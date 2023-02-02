Horsham could have 41 more hot days by 2050 as winter 'fades away'

Between 1960-90 the average maximum daily temperature in Ararat was 18.8 degrees, but by 2050 it has been projected that would be 2.5 degrees hotter. If the average hit 21.3 degrees that would equate to a 13 per cent increase. Summers have been predicted to be 2.9 degrees hotter and there would be 30 more days of 30 plus degrees than are currently recorded. Winter would disappear as the average maximum daily winter temperature of 12 degrees from 1960 to 1990 rises.