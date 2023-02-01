Round 12 of the Central Wimmera Seniors Pennant was completed on Saturday.
At the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club, second placed Horsham Lawn defeated fifth place St. Michaels 7 rubbers to 5.
Horsham Lawn led three rubbers to one before St. Michaels stormed back into the tie, with three consecutive victories.
This momentum was short lived however as Horsham Lawn strung together three consecutive wins, the last two rubbers were split.
Elsewhere, Kalkee had to forfeit to Central Park and Drung South had the bye.
SPORT:
This Saturday Drung South host St. Michaels, Horsham Lawn play Kalkee leaving leaders Central Park with the bye.
In A Grade, ladder leaders Haven defeated Drung South 10 rubbers to two. Central Park dominated Drung South twelve rubbers to zero.
Horsham Lawn Bardell drew with Horsham Lawn O'Connor six rubbers apiece in the final rubber of the round.
In round 13, Haven play host to Central Park and Horsham Lawn Bardell welcome Homers.
The final match sees Drung South at home to Horsham Lawn O'Connor.
A Special saw an upset as third placed Telangatuk East on the back of five consecutive rubbers, defeated leaders Natimuk nine rubbers to five.
Drung South was defeated five rubbers to nine by Horsham Lawn Thompson, Brimpaen took care of Haven eleven rubbers to three.
Finally, Horsham Lawn Dorman beat Central Park eleven rubbers to three and Homers bought themselves within two points of Kaikee, twelve rubbers to two.
This weekend, Natimuk travels to Central Park. Horsham Lawn Thompson hosts Haven.
Kalkee take on Brimpaen, Horsham Lawn Dorman host Drung South in what should be a tight matchup.
In the last match of A special, Homers host Telangatuk East.
In round 12 of B Special, leaders Central Park defeated Laharum nine rubbers to three.
St. Michaels dominated Horsham Lawn twelve to zero and Natimuk edged Haven eight to four.
On Saturday, Central Park host Horsham Lawn and Laharum face Natimuk.
St. Michaels and Haven conclude round 13 of B Special.
