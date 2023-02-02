Emergency services are urging car owners to never leave kids, older people or pets in a parked car.
Statistics from Ambulance Victoria show that paramedics were called to 1228 cases of people locked in cars from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022. Toddlers aged one to three made up more than 62 per cent of cases.
The news comes as paramedics and police officers were called to a Horsham car park on January 25.
Paramedics assessed two children at the scene, however emergency treatment and transport was not required. A child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult, and the temperature inside a parked car can be 20 to 30 degrees hotter than outside.
Leaving the windows down has little effect on the inside temperature, with tests showing that when windows are left open 10cm, the inside temperature will only reduce by five degrees.
Acting Sergeant Craig Howe of Division 4 said man's best friend is often a second thought on hot days.
"We are, unfortunately, seeing an increase in dogs being left unattended in vehicles on hot days," Act Sgt Howe said.
"As such new penalty fines have been introduced as a deterrent.
"Police will be strictly enforcing these regulations and will not hesitate to force entry to a vehicle if the animals is in distress."
Fines of up to $462 can be issued if an animal is unattended in vehicle on a hot day or leaving a dog on metal-tray of vehicle.
Call triple zero (000) if you or someone you know is showing signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
You can also speak to NURSE-ON-CALL (1300 606 024) or your doctor for general medical advice during extreme heat.
If you or someone else is experiencing seizures, confusion or stroke-like symptoms, collapsing or is unconscious, contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Visit betterhealth.vic.gov.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
