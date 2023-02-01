The Horsham Hornets men's team are looking to punch their ticket to the South West men's CBL Grand Final.
After an injury riddled start to the season, the Hornets were 3-5 at the mid way point .
Horsham went onto finish the regular season 10-6, third on the ladder behind Ararat and Mount Gambier who both finished 13-3.
The Hornets travel to Mount Gambier on Saturday to face the Lakers, a trip that Hornets coach Scott Benbow said is a tough challenge.
"They're a really good side over their. I think we've only beaten them twice in Mount Gambier in our history".
Benbow believes the key to victory starts on the defensive end of the floor.
"It'll be team defence". Benbow said.
"it's when we we don't play solid defence, we don't want to chase our tails in this one".
"Austin McKenzie, Cody Bryan and Mitch Martin are going to be very important (for the Hornets). But if we can't stop them at the other end there's no point".
The season's meetings occurred in round 9 and 15 of the regular season.
In round 9, the Hornets defeated the Lakers 84 to 82 at the Bern Bruning Basketball Stadium.
Austin McKenzie scored 28 points for the Hornets and Cody Bryan added 23.
Horsham made it 2-0 in the regular season against the Lakers in round 15, with a 87-81 win at the Horsham Basketball Stadium.
McKenzie and Bryan were again at the top of the scoresheet with 26 and 19 points respectively, while Martin added 16.
The winner will face the victory of the other Semi Final between the Ararat Redbacks and the Millicent Magic.
The 2020-21 CBL premiers will host the Magic at the Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre; the previously time they played the Redbacks dispatched an undermanned Millicent side 94-70.
Despite the previous encounter, Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said he wasn't underestimating the visitors nor the physical nature of their gameplan.
"They've got some good, young talent who are quite tall as well, so they'll be tough to stop," Burger said. "I'm expecting a tough game. It should be up and down and very high scoring."
The Redbacks last game was in round 15, in which their heavily undermanned squad narrowly lost to Terang Tornadoes.
Burger is confident he will have a full squad going into Saturday night's game, with key players Zac Dunmore and Joshua Feigert returning.
He said he believed the current Redbacks outfit was stronger than the 2020-21 team.
"Zac has definitely improved, Josh and Ethan and Fletcher have all improved as well, with their experiences in NBL1 and the youth leagues," he said.
"I think we've definitely got a better side than we did that year, so I can't see why we can't repeat it."
