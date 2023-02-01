Blue Ribbon Raceway this Saturday evening will host the latest round of the 360ci Sprintcars competing as part of the All Star Sprintcar series with the top nine in the points standings all set to battle for their latest points haul and for the series lead before heading to South Gippsland next weekend.
Trucks and Vintage open wheel and sedan divisions will also hit the track on Saturday night.
Chris Temby from Melbourne's Southeast who currently leads the All Star Sprintcars by a handful of points will try to extend his lead as he does battle with South Australian Mark Caruso and Kane Newcombe.
The top three have a gap over fourth spot Daniel Scott that can be eradicated quickly if things do not go to plan, so finishing races and consistently being in the top half of the lineups at the chequered flag is very important.
Todd Moule, Jeremy Kupsch, Jason Bolitho, Boyd Harris, and Chris Campbell are other top ten competitors that will be in action on Saturday night, perhaps one of them can pull of a big victory to catapult them up the points table.
Locals dominate the V8 Truck division and with a couple of Trucks unavailable this weekend, the planned Robin Thomas Memorial has been pushed back.
However, fans can expect Luke James, Donald Timmins, Les Bell, Jarryd Carmen, and Fletcher Mills to entertain with their trucks this weekend.
Fans of history will enjoy the open wheel and sedan vintage machines on Saturday night also with vintage and classic Super Modifieds and Sprintcars on track along with some classic sedans that is sure to include Toranas.
The event starts at 5:30pm and the gates to the public open at 4:30 whilst the pit gate to entrants opens 11am. No BYO as we have a licenced bar on site.
All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee
Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount.
