The Wimmera Mail-Times

Sprintcars, vintage racers on display at Blue Ribbon Raceway this Saturday

By Dean Thompson
February 2 2023 - 9:00am
Todd Moule (pictured), Jeremy Kupsch, Jason Bolitho and Chris Campbell are top competitors in the sprintcars. Picture by Tanya Eastwood

Blue Ribbon Raceway this Saturday evening will host the latest round of the 360ci Sprintcars competing as part of the All Star Sprintcar series with the top nine in the points standings all set to battle for their latest points haul and for the series lead before heading to South Gippsland next weekend.

