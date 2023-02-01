The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Hornets celebrate junior titles at Bendigo Junior Classic

By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 2 2023 - 11:57am, first published February 1 2023 - 11:59am
Horsham Hornets Under 18's boys division one Bendigo Junior Classic winners, defeating Ararat 45-29 in the Grand Final. Picture by Clint King.

The Horsham Hornets are on a high after a successful tournament at the Bendigo Junior Classic from January 26 to 28.

