The Horsham Hornets are on a high after a successful tournament at the Bendigo Junior Classic from January 26 to 28.
Boys Under 18 division one were victorious in their Grand Final, they defeated Ararat 45-29.
Girls Under 14 division one claimed their Grand Final with a 39-18 win over Hamilton.
Two other divisions made it to their respective Grand Finals, girls under 16's division one were defeated by Swan Hill. Whilst boys under 14's Division one were defeated by Kilsyth.
In total twelve teams made the trip.
Under 18 girls finished third in their pool and were beaten in the Semi Final by eventual winners Melton.
Under 18 boys division two ended pool play on top but were beaten in the first round of finals.
Under 16 boys division two led their pool before being knocked out in the Qualifying Final.
Girls under 16 division two finished second in their pool and were defeated in their Semi Final.
Under 14 girls division two topped their pool but were beaten in the Semi Final.
Boys under 12 division one finished their pool in fifth but unfortunately didn't qualify for finals.
Under 12 girls division one topped their pool and were defeated in the Semi Final by eventual winner Wodonga.
Division two won their pool then lost a nail-biting Semi Final.
These results is something that Hornets President Jon Fitzgerald credits both by players and coaching staff for their months of hard work.
"Bendigo is the tournament that you circle at the start of the season, it's the one you want to be hitting your strides at".
"It's he last big hit out before state championships, that's why its so good to see awesome results and teams playing as good as they did".
And after a few interrupted seasons, it's great to see junior basketball pick back up from where it left off.
"Junior basketball is in a great spot in our association, especially after the months of training that they've put into it".
Some teams travel to Colac for the Bulla Colac Classic between February 25 and March 5, before all attention turns to the Junior Country Championships.
This years Championships will be held between Ballarat, Bendigo and Traralgon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.