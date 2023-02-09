The Horsham Demons are excited about the prospect of having greater access to exciting midfielder Brady Pope in the upcoming WFNL season.
Pope, 18, who represented the GWV Rebels in the NAB League, was restricted to 10 matches for the Demons last season.
He kicked 12 goals and featured in the best players on seven occasions.
"It will good to have him consistently throughout the year, he will be essentially a new recruit for us as a 18 year old," new Horsham Demons senior coach Tyler Blake said.
Blake has taken sole control of the Demons senior team for 2023 after he spent last season as a co-coach alongside Jordyn Burke.
The Demons returned to training last week after the Christmas/New Year break.
"30 to 35 players players were in attendance during the first week back," Blake said.
Horsham will be looking to improve on their 2022 season.
They finished the regular season in fourth before they were defeated by Stawell in the semi final.
"We lost a lot of games by under two goals which we definitely had chances to win, but we didn't really gel until the last four or five weeks of the year where we just hung on to make finals," Blake said.
But Blake believes that that the closeness of the playing group can push them to the next level.
"Most of the group has progressed through the under 14 and 17 ranks, it's always been a close and tight group," he said.
"We made sure that we retained all of guys which is pretty positive. Most of our list hasn't really changed."
Another young player to keep an eye on is Jett Hopper.
Hopper also a Rebels representative, currently is recovering from an injury.
This injection of youth creates a good mix in the Demons squad.
"We have a lot of young players coming through that are in the 18 to 20 age bracket. With the large portion of the group coming into their prime in their mid 20s and some experienced players," Blake said.
The Horsham Demons travel to Minyip Recreation Reserve to take on last year's premiers Minyip Murtoa in round 1 on April 15.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
