The Wimmera Mail-Times

Victoria Police have concluded Operation Amity which saw several speeding offences across the region

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Operation Amity concluded with several speeding offences across the Horsham and Northern Grampians PSA's. Picture file.

Victoria Police's statewide road operation, Operation Amity has concluded with several speeding offences recorded across the Horsham and Northern Grampians Police Service Areas (PSA's).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.