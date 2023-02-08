Coming into his second year as Nhill Tigers senior coach Trevor Albrecht will continue to rely on youth for the upcoming WFNL season.
The 2022 season was a tough one for the Tigers, they won only a solitary match and finished ninth.
But Albrecht in playing a longer game and last season was step one in his process.
"You need to set things up then get things in gear," Albrecht said.
A component of this was getting younger players experience in senior football.
"Last year we thought we probably wouldn't make the top three to five, so if we got games and games into these young players that were playing key positions it would mean a lot," he said.
Albrecht identified three young players as strong candidates for making a difference to the side coming into the 2023 season.
"Xavier Bone is a good one, he was a 16-year-old last year and was high up in a underage best and fairest the year before." he said.
"Wallace Weahton was another one. So to Caleb Zanker, he showed a lot. He's 6'1 (185cm) and could nearly run a Stawell Gift time, you can't beat guys like that."
Alongside the youth that Albrecht has used, he has also bought locals back rather than paying imports.
"There are a lot of locals who play and we have a lot of locals back which is working really well for us," he said.
"You get four or five players in the top end of the list, all of a sudden we improve dramatically."
Despite some lean years for the Tigers, the town has rallied around the new direction.
"There is a lot of support in town because we are have bought locals back," Albrecht said.
Training has resumed for Nhill in recent weeks and Albrecht could not be more impressed with the turnout.
"We had 40 odd on the track every night, we started the year with over 50. Our numbers are really good and there is a lot of groundswell of support around the town," he said.
The Tigers get their WFNL season underway taking the short trip to Dimboola on April 15.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
