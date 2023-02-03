The quest for the perfect fitting Toe Sock, twice

I am trying very hard not to be angry.
For a menopausal woman, this is incredibly challenging on the best of days, but when dealing with
the frustrating behaviour of one's teenage daughter, it becomes a struggle of the highest magnitude.
Why this battle with emotions?
Well, hormones obviously, but also, while on holiday in Adelaide recently, the whole family made a lengthy detour to a dancewear shop to purchase 'Toe Undies' for my sixteen-year-old baby girl.
'Toe Undies' are essential footwear for VCE dance and look pretty much like they sound; like a very small pair of underpants.
They have two leg holes two groups of toes step into, and a waistband that holds the undies up around the balls of the feet - with leather padding for these two fleshy mounds.
Selection and purchase of said 'undies' took 20 minutes longer than expected, meaning the head of our family was late to lunch with his friends, while we girls were well-shod and happy.
Fast forward to the first day of school when the precious protective items needed to be packed for dance practise and, surprise surprise, they can't be found!
Why do I get the blame for this?
Several unsubstantiated sightings were reported after we selected the small special slip-ons, but no one in the family knows where they currently reside. I am absolutely ropable.
Toe Undies are not stocked in our hometown and cannot be easily replaced, so we have searched the ute, the caravan cupboards, toilet bags, beach bags, shopping bags and backpacks.
We've prayed a lot, looked inside shoes, shoe boxes, coat pockets, book covers and even pillowcases.
No luck.
Ha! Change of luck - the need for wisdom teeth to be surgically removed from another daughter's mouth in a small regional city two hours down the road - an excellent opportunity to purchase another set of Toe Undies!
Unable to take the right daughter's toes with me for testing the size, I left Bun Bun the middle one in the hands of the surgeons and shopped dance shoes, making my best guess.
I brought home someone with a very sore head and a second set of special Toe Undies - that don't fit!
