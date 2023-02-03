Horsham Hornets players are front and centre, as Basketball Victoria unveiled the finalists for the All-Star 5.
Austin Mckenzie has been at the forefront of the Hornets offense this season as the scoring leader throughout the regular season.
His 276 points came despite playing 11 of 16 matches, averaging 25 points per game.
Cody Bryan was the other Hornets men's player on the shortlist of ten players.
Bryan played all 16 regular season matches and totaled 204 points, an average of 12.7 points per game.
The Horsham Hornets women are also well represented on the shortlist for the South West women's competition.
Caitlin Story is well-known for her effort of both ends of the floor, averaging 13.9 points per game while influencing many shots in the paint.
Emalie Iredell has made it two season's in a row as the South West conferences leading scorer.
In Iredell's 11 regular season matches she scored 224 points, an average of 20.3 points per game.
The Ararat Redbacks are also represented on the South West men's shortlist.
Zac Dunmore has been the focal point of the Redbacks offence, having scored 479 points in fifteen games, 170 greater then the next best in the division.
Teammate Joshua Fiegert's three-point accuracy and interior defence saw him shortlisted too.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.