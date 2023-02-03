The Wimmera Mail-Times

Four Horsham Hornets shortlisted for All Star 5 teams

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emalie Iredell (13) and Caitlin Story (12) were shortlisted for the CBL South West's All Star 5. Picture by Ben Fraser

Horsham Hornets players are front and centre, as Basketball Victoria unveiled the finalists for the All-Star 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.