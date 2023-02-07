It was back to school for the students at St Patrick's Primary School in Stawell with lots of smiles and a willingness to pile into the new school year. The children had a chance to meet their teachers and students in a fun and relaxed environment.
The start of the school year can be tough, our columnist Karen Hardy writes.
"The first few days of school can be hard on everyone.
"You're not sure where you fit in, who your friends might be, you might get nervous when you're meeting the new teacher, let alone that first meeting with the principal. Imagine how hard it must be for the kids."
"While there's plenty of information around ... us parents are often left alone, standing at the school gate, with no help in sight."
