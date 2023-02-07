The Wimmera Mail-Times
Photos

Back to school fun at St Patrick's in Stawell for a new, young cohort

February 7 2023 - 3:00pm
It was back to school for the students at St Patrick's Primary School in Stawell with lots of smiles and a willingness to pile into the new school year. The children had a chance to meet their teachers and students in a fun and relaxed environment.

