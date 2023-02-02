Queer Beers to tour Wimmera

The Wimmera Pride Project's Queer Beers event is hitting the road, with plans to visit several towns across the Wimmera throughout 2023 for the first time.
The monthly event usually takes place at the Exchange Hotel in Horsham, but on February 3 it will take place in Dimboola at the Victoria Hotel, with plans to visit Warracknabeal, Natimuk, Nhill and Stawell later in the year.
Pride Project committee member Charlie Heylar said the aim of expanding the event beyond Horsham was to improve access to the LGBTIQA+ community for Wimmera residents who can't always get into Horsham.
"Wimmera Pride Project covers a huge region and we know we have many community members who may struggle to connect to the LGBTIQA+ community in smaller towns," he said.
"Hopefully with Queer Beers hitting the road and visiting some of those towns, people can come along and feel connected."
Queer Beers is an 18+ event that is held on the first Friday of every month.
The aim of the event is to provide the LGBTIQA+ community with a safe, casual opportunity to connect over a soda or bevvy.
Members of the LGBTIQA+ community and allies are welcome.
Any queries regarding the events can be sent via Facebook Messenger from the Wimmera Pride Project's page.
Keep an eye on the Wimmera Pride Project's Facebook page for details on the monthly event.
