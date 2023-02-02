The Wimmera Mail-Times

Queer Beers to tour Wimmera

Updated February 3 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wimmera Pride Project's next Queer Beers if on Friday, February 3, at the Victoria Hotel in Dimboola. File picture

The Wimmera Pride Project's Queer Beers event is hitting the road, with plans to visit several towns across the Wimmera throughout 2023 for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.