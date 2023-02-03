A Victorian senator and two local MPs accused the Federal and State governments of forgetting about the Wimmera community during a visit to the region.
National party Senator Bridget McKenzie visited Horsham, Stawell and Ararat on Thursday to speak with leaders about the impacts of budget cuts on local projects.
Ms McKenzie said the Labor governments "must answer for their apparent lack of interest" in upgrading the Western Highway.
"The Coalition Government funded these intersection upgrades in the 2021-22 budget and we fully expected the Andrews Labor Government to deliver - but they haven't," she said.
Federal Member for Mallee and fellow Nationals Party member Dr Anne Webster echoed Ms McKenzie's sentiments.
"Western Victorians deserve to have safe infrastructure that manages movements of thousands of trucks and cars each day at standards city residents have enjoyed for decades."
Lowan MP Emma Kealy said the community had lost patience with the never-ending delays on the Western Highway.
"The Andrews Labor Government has failed to provide safe roads for country Victorians - the Western Highway has never been in more dangerous condition," she said.
"Dan Andrews needs to stand up for Victorians rather than stand with his Labor mates and demand Anthony Albanese put this funding for the Western Highway back on the table."
The Horsham Rural City Council met with Senator McKenzie to advocate for upgrades to the Horsham North rail corridor.
"We thank Senator McKenzie for taking the time to visit the rail corridor site and hear our plans to develop parkland and open space there," mayor Robyn Guilline said.
"The revitalisation of this unattractive area is a high priority for the community and Council is continuing to talk with higher levels of government about the funding required to advance it."
The rail corridor has been vacant since freight operations relocated from the site to the Wimmera Intermodal Freight Terminal in 2012.
A landscaping plan for this project is being completed, and the council started works on the smaller parcel of land on the south side of the station that its leases from VicTrack.
Site owner VicTrack is undertaking remediation works on the site, which is due to be finished by March 1, 2023.
"Remediation of the contaminated land has taken much longer than expected, and the fact that council doesn't own or lease this part of the rail corridor has stalled progress up until now.
"But we are currently looking at options that would give us greater control when it comes to delivering what the community and Council wants to see happen."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
