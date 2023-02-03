The Wimmera Mail-Times

Nationals MPs accused Federal, State governments of forgetting about the Wimmera

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Bridget McKenzie visited Horsham Stawell and Ararat on Thursday, including the site of the Coalition's proposed roundabout. Picture by Ben Fraser

A Victorian senator and two local MPs accused the Federal and State governments of forgetting about the Wimmera community during a visit to the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.