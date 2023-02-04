Horsham will host a new 3x3 basketball tournament at the Park Drive netball courts.
The three-day tournament from Friday February 17 will see pre-registered games in open and junior divisions, as well as a three-point contest, slam dunk competition and free come and try sessions.
Horsham Rural City Council engaged Champions League Basketball to bring its outdoor setup, with the Horsham Hornets assisting in running the tournament.
3X3 was developed by FIBA in its "attempt to make basketball the most popular community sport in the world".
After it appeared as a discipline at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games, it has exploded in it's popularity due to its simplicity and accessibility.
"3X3 is simple and flexible enough to be played anywhere and by anyone. All you need is a hoop, a half court and six players," General Manager of Champions League Basketball Matt Hollard said.
Whilst Mayor Robyn Gulline is excited by the format.
"This is a great opportunity for our community to participate and enjoy this growing and exciting form of basketball," Cr Gulline said.
"I would encourage everyone while they're here to take some time between matches to check out our beautiful river and our great cafes and restaurants".
Players can register to compete for prizes in the junior and open divisions.
Entry costs $120 per team for the juniors and $150 per side for the open competition.
Open tournament registration: https://clb3x3.com/events/clb3x3-horsham-opens-social-elite.
Junior tournament registration: https://clb3x3.com/events/clb3x3-horsham-juniors.
