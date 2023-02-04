The Wimmera Mail-Times

3x3 basketball comes to Horsham | Open and Junior competitions to be held

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
February 4 2023 - 2:00pm
A new 3x3 basketball tournament will be held in Horsham from February 17. Pic supplied.

Horsham will host a new 3x3 basketball tournament at the Park Drive netball courts.

