After months on the road, former Horsham actor Alex Rathgeber is enjoying a homecoming of sorts.
The Helpmann Award-winning actor and the cast of The Mousetrap are performing in Melbourne as part of a national tour celebrating the show's 70th anniversary.
"We've got an amazing cast in this show," Rathgeber said.
"I'm onstage with Anna Roebourne, who plays Molly, my wife, in the show. Anna was handpicked by Dame Julie Andrews in the most recent staging of My Fair Lady, which is massive.
"I've known Anne for probably 15 years, but we haven't performed together until this show, so it's been special doing this with her.
"We've got Geraldine Turner; she been around for decades doing things like Chicago. We've got Jerry Connolly, who plays one of the more eccentric characters."
Australian acting royalty Robyn Nevin AO directs The Mousetrap.
"I got to be in a cast Robyn with the Melbourne Theatre Company's 'Drowsy Chaperone' with Geoffrey Rush, Chang Jacobson and Rhonda Burchmore. But this is my first time being directed by her and I'm looking for opportunities to do another show with her already. It's nice to look forward to coming to work each day because of her."
After performing in Sydney in 2022, the show will make The Comedy Theatre on Exhibition Street home for the next two months.
Rathgeber said the show's format and location allow actors to connect with the audience and develop strong bonds.
"The Comedy Theatre is one of those old, great theaters," he said.
"The comedy is the most intimate, and it's perfect for the show... there's only eight of us in the cast on stage, so you need that kind of intimacy.
"It's not a huge musical with a cast of thousands - it's an intimate cast.
"You want that closeness with the audience because you want them looking for the clues ... to be able to see our eyes, our facial expressions because it's a murder mystery.
"All of those little subtle details add up to an enjoyable experience."
The 'mystery' of The Mousetrap is as good the first time as it is the 20th time a patron sees the show.
The show's world premiere was on October 6, 1952, at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, England.
After a brief tour, it opened in London's West End on November 25, 1952, at the Ambassadors Theatre, which ran until March 23, 1974.
It immediately transferred to the larger St Martin's Theatre next door, where it continues to this day, making it the longest-running West End show with almost 29,000 performances.
The Mousetrap will be performed at the Comedy Theatre from February 17 to March 26, with matinee and evening performances throughout the week.
Tickets are priced from $69. Contact ticketek.com.au or phone 13 28 49.
The show will travel to Perth, Canberra and Parramatta during 2023.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
