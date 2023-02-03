This new AI revolution is here to stay

Have you heard of ChatGPT? It has been hard to avoid it as of late.
The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has been hailed a technological breakthrough for its highly cohesive, human-like responses to questions and prompts. It was launched in November but it has already become a household name.
While the world has been talking about natural language processing and how it can be used to create content for years, ChatGPT is the first that is truly practical.
And as humans, we're now testing its capacity and feeling our way around what it means. The AI can write an essay or a novel based on a short prompt.
It can be used to formulate responses for customer service centres, create marketing material and even write press releases.
It could write this editorial if we wanted it to, and it definitely could write news stories.
Some argue this is the end of writing.
And the fear isn't unfounded, with universities banning their students from using it, and some have even resorted to pen and paper exams.
A uni in NSW told students that using AI tools to produce assignments is considered academic misconduct and may attract penalties. "Using any AI tool to assist in completing any type of university assessment unless you are permitted to do so is considered academic misconduct."
There's no doubt ChatGPT is a disrupter on the same scale as steam power, mass production and the digital revolution.
Over the coming months, we'll see how businesses use the tool for growth and build it into products.
There are already news organisations worldwide which use some form of AI to write content, including the Associated Press, which uses AI for corporate earnings stories. But there is one practical problem with ChatGPT - its knowledge is static.
The AI doesn't access new information in real-time, which means right now, it's stuck in November 2022, and from time to time, the AI will "make up facts". Of course, developers will likely find a solution to this, but right now, there is still a place for quality control, credibility and fact-checking.
Note: This was not written by ChatGPT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.