Don't like Mondays? Tell me why

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
February 6 2023 - 8:00am
Mondays are often considered the least favorite day of the week for many people. It's the start of a new work or school week, and for some, it can bring feelings of stress and dread. However, it's important to remember that Mondays can also be a fresh start and a chance to set new goals and intentions for the week ahead.

