It's nearing the pointy end of the season for many sports.
Weekend pennant lawn bowls finished its regular season after 14 rounds, while cricket and tennis have three rounds remaining.
The Wimmera Mail-Times new sports journalist Lucas Holmes and editor Ben Fraser took in some of the early action across the city to capture the afternoon's excitement.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
