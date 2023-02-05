The Wimmera Mail-Times
Matt Combe stars with 6-55 in big Bullants win

Updated February 5 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Bullants all-rounder Matthew Combe took 6-55 to spearhead a 170-run demolition of Jung Tigers on day two of their round 13 Horsham Cricket Association A-grade clash at City Oval on Saturday.

