Matt Combe stars with 6-55 in big Bullants win

Bullants all-rounder Matthew Combe took 6-55 to spearhead a 170-run demolition of Jung Tigers on day two of their round 13 Horsham Cricket Association A-grade clash at City Oval on Saturday.
Backing up from a half-century in Bullants' massive 9-361, Combe's haul guaranteed him man of the match honours.
Combe tore through the Tigers' tail taking the final six wickets to fall, including top scorer Angus Adams who was trapped leg before after making a fine 62 off 85 balls to be the mainstay of Jung's innings.
Jung got off to a bright start with Brenton Hallam and Conor Lawson combining for an opening stand of 68.
However, Nathan Hughes made a double break-through dismissing Lawson for 26, caught by Shane Oakley, and then catching Hallam, for 36, off his own bowling to leave Jung at 2-69.
Hughes finished with 3-14 off seven overs claiming the third wicket to fall, Jake Durdin for 15, and had a hand in the fourth, catching Brett Jensz for nine off the bowling of Justin Combe (1-21).
It was then the Matthew Combe show with the next six wickets. Apart from Adams only David Puls reached double figures making 10 before he was trapped lbw.
The win lifts Bullants to 36 points and second on the ladder four points behind Warriors who had the bye.
In the other game, Rup/Minyip cemented themselves in third place by defeating Homers by three wickets at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
After dismissing Homers for 226 last week, Rup/Minyip made 7/237 in reply.
Homers made an early breakthrough with Lachlan Weidemann out for 18 trapped lbw by Jason Kannar with the score on 27. Cameron Watson was out next for 21 with the score on 72.
Jamie Byrne, who came in at No.3, put his stamp on the game with 70 off 110 balls to push the score through to 157 before he was caught off the bowling of Chaminda Gamage.
Daniel Schaper with 46 and Dylan Eats who retired 41 not out off just 36 balls ensured Rup/Minyip got the points.
Gamage with 2-50 and Gibson Perry 2-42 had the best figures for Homers
Clinton Midgley claimed a rare five-wicket haul and a century in a big win for Rup/Munyip against Jurd Tigers in B-Grade
After taking 5-35 in week one, Midgley made 125 off just 151 balls. Nicholas Hudson added a quick-fire 68 as Rup/Minyip posted 3/276 after dismissing Tigers for 180. The Tigers made 4/85 in their second dig.
Bullants were dismissed for 48 but managed to hold off a push for an outright win by Lubeck/Murtoa making 5/56 in their second innings.
Laharum posted 6/141 to record a comfortable four-wicket win against Colts.
The final game between Blackheath/Dimboola and Horsham Saints was a draw after play was abandoned.
