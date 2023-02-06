Horsham City wrapped up the minor premiership in the final regular season round of the Wimmera Division One Weekend Pennant lawn bowls competition.
The competition leaders bounced back from a loss last week to defeat Kaniva 12-4 (76-67) to claim the minor title ahead of Dimboola.
However they will be looking for a lift across the team heading into the finals after dropping two of the three rinks to Kaniva
Kaniva took the first two rinks, 26 shots to 22 and 27 to 19 and it was only a comprehensive 35-14 victory in the third rink to secure the win.
Dimboola finished the season in second place. They were defeated by Coughlin Park, 12-4 (84-80) at the Dimboola Bowling Club.
In a high-scoring first rink, the home side came out on top with a 38 shot to 20 victory.
Dimboola extended their lead with a 26 to 19 second rink, before Coughlin Park stormed home to take the final rink 45 to 16.
Horsham Golf defeated Sunnyside 14 points to 2 (69-52) at Horsham Golf and Bowls to secure third place.
The hosts took the first rink 26 points to 15.
Sunnyside 1 responded 23 to 16 in the second before the home side fought back in the last for a 27 to 14 win.
Despite their defeat, Sunnyside 1 held on to fourth place on the ladder.
In the final match of the regular season, Goroke/Edenhope played host to Nhill at Edenhope Bowling Club.
Nhill 1 burst out of the blocks and took the first rink 47 to 14.
Goroke/Edenhope 1 won a tight second rink 30 to 27 before a 28 to 15 victory in the third and final rink.
