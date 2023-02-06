The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera Playing area Division One Weekend Pennant | Horsham City claim Minor Premiership

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:10pm, first published February 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Horsham City wrapped up the minor premiership in the final regular season round of the Wimmera Division One Weekend Pennant lawn bowls competition.

