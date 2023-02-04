The Wimmera Mail-Times
Health

Council begins spraying adult mosquitos after Ross River virus detected

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 5 2023 - 10:13am, first published 9:36am
Adult mosquito control programs have been introduced in Horsham Rural City. Picture by Horsham Rural City.

Horsham Rural City Council has stepped up its mosquito control program following the detection of Ross River virus and Murray Valley Encephalitis in the municipality.

Local News

