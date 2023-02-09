The combined talents of performer John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta, will present the John Lennon Songbook Live in Concert at the Horsham Town Hall on February 10.
John has explored and honoured his relationship with Lennon's music for 30 years and promises a night of non-stop great music.
"There was a burst of creativity in the 60's era and the role of singer songwriter really kicked off. This music exploded onto the music scene and has never left," John said.
In 1992 John and Stewart D'Arrietta devised and first performed Looking Through a Glass Onion, later renamed Lennon: Through a Glass Onion, as a theatrical interpretation of John Lennon's life and music, which led to world wide performances including London's West End and Union Square Theatre in New York.
John said the Lennon Songbook Concert is not a theatrical performance like Looking through a Glass Onion was - it is a night of great music, with opportunity to converse with the audience and chat between songs.
"This music, this concert is every baby boomers dream," John told us.
John and Stewart will be performing with the Liverpool Band and reviews have already claimed, "to hear the man (John) perform alone is amazing, and backed by a full band was incredible."
"The Beatles were trailblazers but of course there were bands before them and since, but the Beatles music really has lasted across generations," said John.
John has performed John Lennon's music for over 30 years and said the edgy, bad boy image of Lennon made him interesting and drew him to Lennon's music.
But he doesn't think Lennon would have had the level of success he had with-out his partnership with Paul McCartney. Together they wrote and produced amazing music.
"Lennon's childhood was a difficult one and perhaps Rock and Roll became his vehicle to cope as a teenager.
"People who knew him well say he was a fantastic guy, warm and friendly and as a friend he was loyal. He could be difficult, but he was a great person in general."
Waters was born in London; the son of Scottish actor Russell Waters.
As a teenager he was singer and bass-player with blues band The Riots, before traveling to Australia, where he landed the lead role of Claude in the 1969 Sydney production of Hair.
"I'm not sure I inherited the love of theatre and performing from my father but I was around that scene so perhaps it influenced my career path."
When reflecting on his extensive career achievements, John found it difficult to name a favorite but said he loves that fact that he can have a tandem career in both film and stage.
"Of course HAIR gave me a start, got me noticed but when I appeared in RUSH, it was my first lead and my face was n the cover of TV Week and I suppose I thought - wow - I've made it."
"Audience members often tell me they watched me on Playschool when they were toddlers and still follow my career, and that is nice."
"Life can be difficult and I like to know that through my shows, concerts and performances I have been able to lift people's spirits even for a while. That's the nice part of what I do. It's an honour actually."
John appeared on Australia's TEN Network as Darcy, the patriarch of an eccentric family of big personalities in the hugely successful comedy/drama Offspring.
He was also seen as psychopathic criminal Edgar Thompson in ABC TV's hit dramedy, Rake. Most recently, John starred in the final season of the award winning series, Doctor Doctor.
The pandemic was tough, John said, especially for musicians and artists whose career depend on live performing as his does.
"The pandemic still has an effect on people, they haven't rushed back to theatres like we thought they might. There is still a hesitancy in some; that part of our history changed us so much."
"Remote work became normal, streaming provides almost every song written and people are still developing their new life after COVID."
John and Stewart put the time to good use and wrote a musical comedy, and are working on a new show called Radio Luxemberg set in the days of transistor radios.
The John Lennon Songbook - all the songs you love to hear from the music explosion of the 60's is on February 10 from 7.30pm at the Horsham Town Hall.
