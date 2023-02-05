Summit to keep spotlight on regional health as Medicare reform push heats up

As reform to Medicare takes centre stage in Canberra, the first Regional Health Workforce Summit in Mildura next month will aim to highlight the regional health crisis.
The summit, organied by former Australian Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth, will bring peak health bodies to Mildura from March 1-2 to hear from healthcare workers on the front line.
Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health and Member for Mallee Anne Webster, who is hosting the Mildura summit, said the results and stories from a survey of 2000 residents in the Mallee electorate highlighted a system in crisis and it was a similar situation across regional Australia.
"Some of the responses can only be described as harrowing," Dr Webster said.
"We are at crisis point, and I know from speaking to my colleagues around Australia that this is not a Mallee-specific issue."
Among the disturbing responses were complaints about no GPs in towns, books closed to new clients at clinics and families needing to go to up to three different clinics to ensure all the family members are cared for.
Responses included:
"There are no GPs in my town, the nearest is 70km away."
"Our previous clinic closed and it took six months to find a new GP clinic that would accept new patients. My family now has three different clinics between us but we still do not have access to a regular doctor because they keep leaving town."
"The last doctor I was seeing left the nearest town, now there are none taking new patients so I see locums in a town further away."
Dr Webster said regional areas needed grassroots solutions to develop policy to bring real solutions that improve health access and equity across regional Australia.
"We do not need a top-down approach, it will take collaboration to find ways to fix our broken healthcare system."
National Rural Health Commissioner Ruth Stewart will be the keynote speaker at a dinner as part of the summit, with the heads of peak bodies such as the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine, Rural Doctors Association of Australia, Australian Medical Association, Australian College of Nursing and the National Rural Health Alliance to attend.
Speaking on the weekend, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said an increase to the Medicare rebate is not off the table, as the federal government tries to address problems in Australia's health care system.
Mr Butler has also hit back at criticisms that a Medicare review initiated by the government did not have tangible recommendations to provide immediate relief.
The head of the Australian Medical Association, the peak body representing doctors, said the report had nothing in it to help Australians immediately access more affordable and timely health care.
President Steve Robson said while he welcomed the review, there was nothing in the report to ensure Australians struggling to see a GP or facing long operation waitlists were seen any quicker or more affordably.
Mr Butler said he was "surprised" by Dr Robson's attitude, given AMA vice-president Danielle McMullen was a member of the Medicare task force and had contributed to the report.
Medicare was established nearly 40 years ago by the Hawke government and while it was still a "shining jewel" in healthcare, Mr Butler said the system did not reflect the needs of modern Australians.
"Changes to the rebate are not off the table, affordability was a major pressure that we discussed at the task force," he told Sky News on Sunday.
"(But) you can't just put more money into the existing systems. The existing systems do not reflect the needs of Australians today."
