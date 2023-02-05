The Wimmera Mail-Times

Murray Emerson announced as chair of Stawell Gift Event Management

Updated February 6 2023 - 9:09am, first published 9:07am
Murray Emerson has been appointed Chair of SGEM. Picture supplied.

Northern Grampians Shire Councillor and former Mayor of Stawell Murray Emerson has been appointed Chair of SGEM, the management committee behind the staging of the 2023 Powercor Stawell Gift.

Local News

