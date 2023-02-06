Ararat cops shocked as speedster hits 147k/h in Camry

Ararat police were shocked to detect a Toyota Camry speeding at 147km in Armstrong overnight.
"I didn't know Camrys went that fast," said First Constable Cirak, who was part of the arresting team who pulled over the speeding motorist.
Police had earlier in the night stopped the same driver and warned him not to drive any further as he was driving outside the conditions of his unregistered vehicle permit.
This was in addition to the warning he was given by Melbourne police four days ago for the same offence.
The driver, a 20-year-old Italian national, has had his car impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1555 and will be summonsed to the Ararat Magistrates Court.
Meanwhile, St Arnaud police have impounded a 63-year-old man's car after he was caught drink driving early Sunday morning.
Police said the St Arnaud man was pulled over as part of a routine intercept by police and returned a positive breath test with an alleged reading of 0.132.
His vehicle was impounded at cost of $2375 and he had his licence cancelled and disqualified for 12 months.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
