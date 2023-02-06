The Wimmera Mail-Times
Ararat cops shocked as speedster hits 147k/h in Camry

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
February 6 2023 - 12:00pm
That's right 147 - a police photograph recording the speed reached by a motorist in a Camry at Armstrong overnight. Picture supplied.

Ararat police were shocked to detect a Toyota Camry speeding at 147km in Armstrong overnight.

