Horsham Public School captains ready for the new year ahead

Six new captains and vice captains have been named for Horsham Public School.
School captains Chace Hall, Ryder Thomas, and Eden Pump and vice-captains Hunter King, Natalie Gregor and Torey Holland said they were all proud and honoured to be named school leaders for 2023.
An NBA enthusiast, Chase Hall said it was an honour to be a school captain.
"It's another big step to being a strong leader," he said.
"I will help kids in the yard, showing them what to do and what not to do and run school assemblies each week."
Looking forward to the school year, Chase hopes to be a good school captain and role model to his friends.
"To be more comfortable as a school captain and be more relaxed," he said.
Chase hopes to one day play in the NBA but said he would be happy to play in the NBL in the future.
Fellow school captain Eden Pumpa also said she felt honoured and proud to be a school leader in 2023.
Some of Eden's responsibilities as a school captain include running the weekly school assembly and "taking care of the school"
Eden said she was looking forward to the Relay for Life and hoped to become a doctor when she's older.
Ryder Thomas said she was proud of being named school captain.
"I'm happy that I got to do something that not many people get to do," she said.
"As school captain, I get to run the assembly and sometimes I get to do other jobs.
"I'm looking forward to running the assemblies and helping out even more."
Ryder hopes to one day play tennis in the Australian Open or play netball for the Australian Diamonds.
"Mainly I just want to be a teacher. Hopefully, at the school, I go to now," she said.
Vice-captain Hunter King said it was a family tradition to be a school leader and was happy to do it with his friends.
"It's a good thing," he said.
"My sister did it, so it's kind of a family tradition."
With an eye on the future, Hunter hopes to become a Youtuber or play in the NBL.
Natalie Gregor said it was a big responsibility to be named Horsham Public School's vice-captain.
"I'm a little bit nervous," she said.
"But I think it's just a matter of time before I'm used to it.
"I get to talk at assemblies, congratulate students on doing good things and help out."
She might be a little nervous to graduate at the end of the year but Natalie is looking forward to the year 6 camp.
She also hopes to go to university and be a teacher one day.
Vice-captain Torey Holland said it was "great" she was named as a school leader.
The year 6 student is already looking forward to the school camp and helping out at assemblies.
Torey hopes to be a detective and forensic scientist when she finishes school.
