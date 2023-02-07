The Wimmera Mail-Times
Our People

Horsham Public School captains ready for the new year ahead

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School Captain Ryder Thomas, Vice-Captains Natalie Gregor, Torey Holland and Captain Eden Pumpa. Picture supplied.

Six new captains and vice captains have been named for Horsham Public School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.