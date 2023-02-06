Third-placed Kalkee took the honours in their top-three clash against Horsham Lawn defeating their second-placed host in Round 14 of the Central Wimmera Seniors Pennant on Saturday.
In the other weekend game, St Michaels upstaged Drug South on their home courts winning seven rubbers to five.
At the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club, Kalkee defeated the hosts seven rubbers to five (82- 57).
It was an even start as both sides split the first four rubbers.
Kalkee's Jeff Friberg and Steve Schultz defeated Lachlan Punchard and Graeme Wood in the opening doubles rubber 8 to 4.
Horsham Lawn returned the favour in the women's doubles rubber.
Tahlia Thompson and Cherie Wood defeated Melissa Beddison and Paula Weidermann eight to six.
Both teams recorded resounding singles wins before Kalkee gained control of the tie.
Kalkee went on to win five of the last eight rubbers, despite Cherie Wood defeating Paula Weidermann in an eight to seven thriller.
At the Drung South Tennis Club, St. Michaels defeated the home side seven rubbers to five (85-66).
This tie had its fair share of momentum shifts.
St. Michael's won the first two rubbers. Ian Nitschke and Peter Hayes defeated Logan Casey and Aaron Jennings eight to five.
Kassie Peachey and Angela Nitschke beat Yolanda Francis and Marli Pymer eight to four in the women's doubles.
Drung South surged into the lead as they took the next four rubbers, but St. Michaels made it difficult.
In the sixth rubber of the tie, Francis and Sandra Casey held on to an eight to seven win over Peachey and Barbara Crough.
The momentum shifted once again.
St. Michaels won five of the last six rubbers to come away with the overall win.
In round 15 action, after coming off the bye Central Park host Horsham Lawn in a one versus two match-up.
Drung South travel to Kalkee. St. Michael's have the bye.
