Edenhope celebrates one of the longest lasting festivals in 100 years

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 10 2023 - 9:18pm, first published 8:30pm
The MIK MATS are coming to Edenhope this weekend for the 100th Henley on Lake Wallace. Photos supplied.
Henley on Lake Wallace turns 100 with a big party

Henley on Lake Wallace is an annual family festival held on the second weekend of February on the shores of Lake Wallace, Edenhope and this weekend, February 11, is heating up for the special celebrations of 100 years of the festival with a street parade at 12.30 pm.

