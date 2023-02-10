Henley on Lake Wallace turns 100 with a big party

Henley on Lake Wallace is an annual family festival held on the second weekend of February on the shores of Lake Wallace, Edenhope and this weekend, February 11, is heating up for the special celebrations of 100 years of the festival with a street parade at 12.30 pm.
After the heartbreaking decision to cancel the official 100 years event in last year due to the pandemic, the committee is gearing up for a fantastic weekend.
Committee member and organiser Lizzie Kealey said there are 40 entries for the street parade, starting at 12.30 pm and two categories for the Rolling pin Challenge, with over 30 past winners taking part to celebrate 50 years of the Rolling Pin event.
"This weekend is very special considering the cancellation in the past two years due to Covid - I suppose we could say this weekend has been three years in the making because we've waited to hold it all that time."
Highlights include aerial acrobatics over the lake by Chris Spirou at 2.45pm and 4.00 pm, yabbie eating, children's entertainment with jumping castles, horse and cart rides, food and drink with fireworks over the lake for the grand finale at 9.30 pm. "We really want people to come for the street parade at 12.30 pm and enjoy the day right from the start. There is a special kid's section and that will be a lot of fun as well as the floats, farm machinery and I'm sure there'll be some surprises too," Lizzie said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.