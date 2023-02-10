Henley on Lake Wallace turns 100 with a big party

Highlights include aerial acrobatics over the lake by Chris Spirou at 2.45pm and 4.00 pm, yabbie eating, children's entertainment with jumping castles, horse and cart rides, food and drink with fireworks over the lake for the grand finale at 9.30 pm. "We really want people to come for the street parade at 12.30 pm and enjoy the day right from the start. There is a special kid's section and that will be a lot of fun as well as the floats, farm machinery and I'm sure there'll be some surprises too," Lizzie said.

