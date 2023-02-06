The Wimmera Mail-Times

Northern Grampians Shire Council action plan reveals several project delays

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated February 7 2023 - 9:58pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Grampians Shire Council. File picture.

Several Northern Grampians Shire Council projects have been delayed according to the Council Action Plan for 2022/2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.