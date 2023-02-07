The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Hornets | CBL Semi Final

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
February 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Horsham Hornets huddle during their 97-70 CBL semi-final loss to the Mount Gambier Lakers. Picture supplied.

Horsham Hornets coach Scott Benbow has given full credit to the Mount Gambier Lakers and their coach Kane de Wit following the Hornets' 97 to 70 loss in Saturday night's CBL South West Men's semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.