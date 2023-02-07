Horsham Hornets coach Scott Benbow has given full credit to the Mount Gambier Lakers and their coach Kane de Wit following the Hornets' 97 to 70 loss in Saturday night's CBL South West Men's semi-final.
Benbow was blown away by the quality of the first quarter from both sides, but said in the end "they were just too good for us".
"The first quarter was one of the highest quality quarters of basketball we have been involved in this year," Benbow said.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, the Lakers then took control of the contest.
In the second quarter Mount Gambier outscored Horsham 31-12, opening up a 27-point lead at the main break.
The second half was tighter.
The Lakers increased their advantage with a 24-21 third quarter, before a low scoring quarter with each side scoring fifteen points.
Austin Mckenzie top scored for the Hornets with 15 points, but under pressure all game.
"He was double teamed a lot. He found it hard to get space, they just smothered him," Benbow said.
Max Bryan and Mitch Martin were the next best for the Hornets, they both landed 14 points.
"They had come up with really solid game plan on how to play us. It is sought of what we had expected, but they just smothered us early". Benbow said.
"I spoke to their coach Kane De Wit after the game. They had three solid training sessions during the week and trained the way they wanted to play us, and it paid dividends for them."
Benbow said the Hornets had beaten the Lakers twice this season, but were always expecting a tough game.
"We were going in confident that we could compete but not confident that we were going to smash them. We were not getting ahead of ourselves, we knew it was going to be tough," he said.
"The guys tried, they kept their heads up the whole game."
Benbow will now turn his attention to integrating juniors into the senior program in preparation for next season.
"We will continue to train our juniors flat out and get them ready, the next gen and developed players will try and earn their spots on the full time roster next year," he said
The Hornets under-18 boys compete in the State Championships on February 18-19 and Benbow will be involved in.
Elsewhere, recruitment and retention is also on the coach's mind.
"Hopefully we will get Austin Mckenzie, Cody Bryan and Mitch Martin back again. We'll have to wait and see," he said.
"There are another couple of kids around the area that we have got a bit of interest in too.so we will start networking for the next two to three months to get a vibe for who is around."
The Ararat Redbacks face the Lakers in the CBL South West men's Grand Final on Saturday, February 11 at Warrnambool Stadium.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
