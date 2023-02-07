The Wimmera Mail-Times

Five athletes in running for Wimmera Sports Star of the Year award

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World champion Ash Hawker is one of five nominees on target to take out the Wimmera Sports Star of the Year award. Picture supplied

After three years of very little to no elite sporting opportunities a new Wimmera Sports Star of the Year will be crowned next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.