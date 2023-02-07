Five athletes in running for Wimmera Sports Star of the Year award

After three years of very little to no elite sporting opportunities a new Wimmera Sports Star of the Year will be crowned next week.
A quality field including gymnast Karla Arthur, speedway driver Jock Baker, tennis player Logan Casey, cricketer Tony Cacaviello,
Wimmera Regional Sports Assembly executive officer David Berry and assembly and long time partner the Horsham Sports and Community Club, has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that a long held tradition of acknowledging outstanding achievement by Wimmera athletes continues with a small but select field in line for the honor.
"While there was still some nervousness post-pandemic surrounding representative sport, a different process was put in place to acknowledge the 2022 achievers with nominations taken from October 1 through until December 31, which gave enough time for clubs and associations to nominate their members," Berry said.
The nominees:
Natimuk and District Gymnastics Club product was the level six state beam champion, overall third placed state champion and was a member of the level six team that finished fourth at state champs.
Won the South Australian Limited Sportsman state title for a third time to go with his three Victorian titles.
To follow up his third SA title in 2022, at Easter, Baker won his fourth consecutive Victorian state title.
Selected in the Victorian Country Cricket league team of the year following an outstanding season with Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants in the Horsham Cricket Association. He took 32 wickets at 7.94.
Eight region's teams were submitted with a pool of 96 players and Cacaviello was one of only four bowlers selected.
A member of the Victorian 18 and under team which finished fourth overall at Pizzey Cup Secondary Scool Association National Tennis Championships.
Casey was an emergency for the team in 2021 but progressed into the team for 2022.
Was a member of the Australian team that took on New Zealand in the Glenn Cup and came out on top.
In the build up to the event Hawker finished third in the AA New Zealand National Minis and second in AA New Zealand National Double Barrel, this enabled Hawker to qualify for the national team to compete at the 40th FITASC Universal Trench worlds.
Speedway driver Jock Baker won the Victorian and South Australian Limited Sportsman state titles. Picture supplied
In the lead up to the worlds Hawker claimed silver in the point-score and a bronze in double-barrel at Nationals.
The tradition of acknowledging outstanding achievement by Wimmera athletes continues.
This set Hawker up perfectly for the worlds where he came out on top claiming the gold medal.
Also on the night there will be four special acknowledgments with presentations for Hall of Fame, Ian Niblett Scholarship Fund, Grassroots award and Valued Volunteer of the Year.
These special awards will complement the special categories award winners across 12 different areas from All Abilities athletes to Junior, Team, Club, Coach, Official, Koori and Sporting School of the year awards.
Logan Casey in action at the Pizzey Cup in Perth representing Victoria. Picture supplied
The special guest speaker on the night will be former junior world shooting champion VIS athlete Nathan Argiro from Mildura.
The Sports Star of the Year awards have been conducted since 1985. The first winner was athletics star Dallas Brook.
Motorcycle GP star Kevin McGee (1986 and 1987) and shooter Aletha Sedgman (2010 and 2014) both won twice.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
