Dangerous mosquito borne virus detected in Horsham prompts calls to cover-up

MOSQUITO surveillance has detected Murray Valley encephalitis virus in Horsham, prompting Grampians Health to reiterate the importance of mosquito protection in the region.
No human cases have been reported but the virus transfer to humans via mosquito bites can cause fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches and, in the most serious cases, brain infection.
The last human case of Murray Valley encephalitis in Victoria was recorded in 1974 after major flooding.
This follows warnings earlier this year for the rise of other mosquito-borne diseases such as Ross River fever and Barmah Forest fever, particularly in popular Ballarat holiday spots on the Bellarine Peninsula and along the Murray River.
All four viruses typically evoke fever-like symptoms. While most people who contract the viruses do not get seriously sick, Grampians Health has previously warned that for those who do, the illness can be prolonged and debilitating.
There is no vaccine for Murray Valley encephalitis.
Grampians Health public health expert Rob Grenfell said it was important everyone took adequate steps to safeguard against mosquito bites.
"Light, long, loose-fitting clothing covering your skin at peak biting times is also very effective," Dr Grenfell said.
Dr Grenfell also made clear repellents containing DEET and picaridin were safe and effective to wear outdoors to prevent insect bites.
Grampians Health has previously warned against homemade mosquito repellents this summer following fears coming from the community about people mixing chemicals.
