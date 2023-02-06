Dangerous mosquito borne virus detected in Horsham prompts calls to cover-up

The Wimmera Mail-Times
Grampians Health issues warning to step up protection on mosquito virus

By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
MOSQUITO surveillance has detected Murray Valley encephalitis virus in Horsham, prompting Grampians Health to reiterate the importance of mosquito protection in the region.

