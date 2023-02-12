Speedway ace Jock Baker chases his fourth Victorian title in a row

Speedway driver Jock Baker's push for a fourth Victorian Limited Sportsman title in a row is on hold for another three weeks.
Baker had been set to take on Victoria and South Australia's best at Laang near Warrnambool until rain forced it to be postponed until Saturday, March 4.
Competition is expected to be stiff and will even come from within Baker's own household with his 16-year-old son Tom winning his first race in the class recently.
"He is only 16 and to win at his second race meet was incredible. He won the feature and actually passed me. He is doing very well," a proud father said.
"The worst part is that I built him a better car than my own.
"Thomas is very driven to become a sprint car driver. He wants to go overseas and race overseas.
"He has big dreams so hopefully we can make them come true for him."
Baker, 48, first raced when he was 19 following his older brothers Max and Dean into the sport.
"I've been racing Limited Sportsman since I was 19, but I've been involved in the class since I was about 10 years old," he said.
"My brothers Max and Dean used to race years ago. Dean won a title back in 1989 and Max was second.
"It's a bit of a family thing."
Baker is one of five individual nominees for the Wimmera Sports Star of the Year awards after a stunning season last year.
Former winner Motorcycle GP star Kevin Magee went to school with Baker's brothers.
"It was a buzz. I don't know who actually nominated me but I'm very appreciative of it. It's quite exciting really, it's really good," Baker said.
"I managed to win the Victorian and South Australian titles in the same year for the first time
"The Victorian title was my third in a row, but I had never managed to win two state titles in the same year.
"I've managed to win seven state titles, four Victorian and three South Australian."
An engineer boilermaker by trade, Baker is general manager and part owner of commercial and industrial equipment supplier Smallaire and puts his skills to good work in building his own cars.
"The cars we race are actually built in America and we get them over here and convert them," he said.
"They are actually built to go anti-clockwise and we race clockwise. We have to chop out the suspension tubes and stuff out of the chassis and convert them to the way we race.
"It's quite enjoyable actually to be able to manufacture your own race car to suit what we do.
"We're not super fast, on a big track we might get up to 150-160kmh. It's pretty fast when you are going sideways though."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
